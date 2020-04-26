Carolina Panthers go for all Defense in the 2020 NFL Draft:Defensive Side of the Football is being Rebuilt/Reconstructed!!!!!
**********Sometimes it is said that a football team, or any team for that matter is not rebuilding, they are just reloading…For the Carolina Panthers and their defense, they are not only being rebuilt, they are being reconstructed, reloaded, regenerated, reassigned, just about anything with RE in it that we can think of, that is what the Panthers are doing….**********
And the reason for the Panthers RE on “D”???
They needed some help in a hurry, after finishing next to last on defense last season, 2019, in the NFL…….
Here is every pick for you, coming from the Carolina Panthers, in this year’s 2020 NFL Draft…….Seven picks for the Panthers, and all of them coming in on the defensive side of the football…….
Carolina Panthers Thursday Selection
Round 1 • Pick 7 (7) • DT Derrick Brown-Auburn
Carolina Panthers Friday Selection
Round 2 • Pick 6 (38) • DE Yetur Gross-Matos-Penn State
Round 2 • Pick 32 (64) • S Jeremy Chinn-Southern Illinois University
Carolina Panthers Saturday Selection
Round 4 • Pick 7 (113) • CB Troy Pride Jr.- Notre Dame
Round 5 • Pick 6 (152) • S Kenny Robinson-West Virginia
Round 6 • Pick 5 (184) • DT Bravvion Roy-Baylor
Round 7 • Pick 7 (221) • CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III-Florida International University
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.