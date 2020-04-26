Carolina Panthers go for all Defense in the 2020 NFL Draft:Defensive Side of the Football is being Rebuilt/Reconstructed!!!!!

**********Sometimes it is said that a football team, or any team for that matter is not rebuilding, they are just reloading…For the Carolina Panthers and their defense, they are not only being rebuilt, they are being reconstructed, reloaded, regenerated, reassigned, just about anything with RE in it that we can think of, that is what the Panthers are doing….**********

And the reason for the Panthers RE on “D”???

They needed some help in a hurry, after finishing next to last on defense last season, 2019, in the NFL…….

Here is every pick for you, coming from the Carolina Panthers, in this year’s 2020 NFL Draft…….Seven picks for the Panthers, and all of them coming in on the defensive side of the football…….

Carolina Panthers Thursday Selection

Round 1 • Pick 7 (7) • DT Derrick Brown-Auburn

Carolina Panthers Friday Selection

Round 2 • Pick 6 (38) • DE Yetur Gross-Matos-Penn State

Round 2 • Pick 32 (64) • S Jeremy Chinn-Southern Illinois University

Carolina Panthers Saturday Selection

Round 4 • Pick 7 (113) • CB Troy Pride Jr.- Notre Dame

Round 5 • Pick 6 (152) • S Kenny Robinson-West Virginia

Round 6 • Pick 5 (184) • DT Bravvion Roy-Baylor

Round 7 • Pick 7 (221) • CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III-Florida International University