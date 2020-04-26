Christian Hampton(Northwest Guilford HS) chooses Tallahassee Community College for his college basketball

Coming in tonight from FOX 8 Sports and Danny Harnden, plus several posts on Twitter:

Christian Hampton, Northewest Guilford High School, will be attending Tallahassee Community College in the Fall for basketball and for the beginning parts of his college education…

Christian averaged 18.2 points per game this past 2019-2020 season for the Northwest Guilford Vikings, coached by Lee Reavis, and Hampton was named to the Metro 4-A All-Conference Basketball team, as well as being named to the HSXtra All-Area team…Christian Hampton, also named to play for the West team in the 2020 NCCA East-West All-Stars basketball game, hopefully coming to the Greensboro Coliseum, in July…..

Best of luck to Christian Hampton as he heads to Florida to continue his basketball and education careers…..

