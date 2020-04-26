Elon Football’s Willoughby Signs with the Baltimore Ravens Inbox x

ELON, N.C. – Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, Elon University football standout defensive end Marcus Willoughby has signed a free agent contract to join the Baltimore Ravens.

Willoughby becomes the second lineman in as many seasons to sign after the draft with the Ravens, joining offensive lineman CJ Toogood’s commitment to Baltimore in the hours following the 2019 NFL Draft last April.

“We’re incredibly happy for Marcus and his family for this opportunity,” said Elon head coach Tony Trisciani. “Marcus has worked hard throughout his time in maroon and gold to achieve this goal. He has a tireless motor that we know will impress many at the next level and we’re excited to see him get the chance to continue his dream of playing professional football with the Ravens organization.”

Getting better and better every season on the field with the Phoenix, Willoughby closed his career posting 7.0 sacks in 2019 to finish as Elon’s all-time FCS sack leader at 16.5. The Durham, N.C., native also ended his career at Elon with a program-best 16 quarterback hurries. A captain on the 2019 team, Willoughby posted 65 tackles with 13.5 for loss and two forced fumbles. His 13.5 tackles for loss mark the most by a Phoenix defender since the 2011 season when Joshua Jones posted 17.0 and ranked as the 10th-most in CAA Football while his 7.0 sacks were the seventh-most in the league.

A Second Team All-CAA Football performer, Willoughby joins the 2019 AFC North champions after the Ravens went 14-2 during the regular season on the way to the conference’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. He also joins a team that is led by 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.