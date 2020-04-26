Javon Leake(Page HS/Maryland Terrapins) signs Undrafted Free Agent deal with the New York Giants:From New York and headed back to New York
Javon Leake, from Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., is on his way to the New York Giants, as a running back and kick returner…Undrafted Free Agent Deal, signed this morning…
++++++++++Another Page High School running back signed with the New Giants several years back, and that was Lee Rouson, who played his college football at Colorado….++++++++++
Javon Leake, the Bronx native, is heading to the Meadowlands, as he signed an UDFA with the New York Giants…..
