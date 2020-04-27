Adam Muse named Head Coach for Winston-Salem Reagan Men’s Basketball:This leaves East Forsyth Eagles looking for a new head coach

(WS Reagan wastes very little time finding their new men’s/boy’s basketball coach, after the WS Reagan Raiders head coach Jeff Overby stepped down….Now the East Forsyth Eagles will go to work trying to find their new coach, with Adam Muse, making the jump from East Forsyth to WS Reagan.)

ADAM MUSE NAMED HEAD COACH FOR REAGAN HIGH SCHOOL MEN’S BASKETBALL

Adam Muse, a third-generation member of a legendary North Carolina coaching family, has been named Head Coach for the men’s varsity basketball program at Reagan High School in Pfafftown, NC. He replaces Jeff Overby, who resigned last month after 15 years in the Raiders’ basketball program, the last seven seasons as Head Coach for the Central Piedmont 4A Conference team.

Muse, the son of Mount Tabor High School men’s head coach Andy Muse, spent the last three years at East Forsyth High School, two seasons as an assistant to Mike Muse before he resigned last October to become Director of Basketball Development at Wake Forest University, and last season as interim Head Coach for the Eagles of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference.

The 28-year old Muse also served as a graduate assistant coach at UNC Charlotte for two seasons (2015-17) and as an assistant coach for his father at Mount Tabor (2014-15) before moving to the East Forsyth staff prior to the 2017-18 season. He is a 2010 graduate of North Forsyth HS, where he was a team captain for the Vikings’ conference championship team in his senior year. He graduated in 2014 from Appalachian State, where he was a student manager and video coordinator for the Mountaineers’ men’s basketball program.

“We are very excited about Adam Muse taking over our men’s basketball program. Adam’s energy and vision will provide an immediate injection of enthusiasm and excitement into our program,’ said Brad Royal, Principal at Reagan High School. “We truly believe that he has the ability to create amazing opportunities for men’s basketball at Raider Nation. Our community will see something very special with Adam leading our men’s basketball team.

“Anyone who follows high school basketball in our area is well aware of the long legacy of the Muse family in coaching with several schools in our district, including Adam’s dad Andy, Mike during his 33-year career as well as his grandfather Tom who won 500-plus games at Parkland High School during his Hall of Fame career.

“I have known the Muse family for over 20 years, having worked with Andy and attended the same church as both Andy and Mike. I have watched Adam grow up and have seen first-hand the qualities his family has instilled in him. We’re thrilled to have him continue his family’s long tradition of success here with us at Reagan.”

Adam Muse becomes the third men’s head basketball coach at Reagan, following Overby and the storied veteran Howard West, a three-time NC 4A championship coach who came to Reagan from R.J. Reynolds High School when the school opened in 2005. West, the third winningest men’s basketball coach in North Carolina history (805-388) behind only Freddy Johnson (Greensboro Day) and the late Harvey Reid (Wilson Fike), brought immediate credibility to the new school’s program in his eight seasons guiding the Raiders.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to become the next head basketball coach at Reagan High School,” said Muse. “Reagan has all the qualities you look for in a basketball program: great academics, a great community, and a rich basketball history. I look forward to working with the administration, staff, student body, coaches from other sports, the community, and most importantly the players.”

“The vision I had from my career really matched up with Mr. Royal and Mrs. McCoy’s vision for their basketball program, and that was to build a program that lasts. Our program will bring excitement to the Pfafftown community and help give our players the tools needed to become successful in life. Our ultimate goal is to win the 4A Central Piedmont Conference each year, advance in the playoffs, and eventually win a state championship.

“I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without God, my family, and other great mentors. Growing up in the gym and eventually coaching with my granddad, dad, and uncle is something I will always treasure. Those experiences alone have given me the blueprint of how to run a program and help kids become successful in life.”

+++++Press Release courtesy of East Forsyth assistant basketball coach, Bill Armour…+++++