Caleb Carden(Western Guilford HS) Signs for college baseball with Barton College

Caleb Carden, from Western Guilford High School, signs to play college baseball for Barton College….

courtesy of Coach Matt Wood, head baseball coach for the Western Guilford Hornets:

Congratulations to Caleb Carden on his signing to play baseball at Barton College!!

Even though we could not assemble together because of Covid-19, we held a zoom meeting last night so we could be with Caleb and celebrate this special moment with him and his family.

We are so happy for him and look forward to watching him accomplish big things! Caleb is a great kid with a huge heart and an infectious personality.

Photos to follow…