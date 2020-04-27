Dylan Ward(East Davidson HS) headed to Greensboro College for baseball
News coming in from Twitter this morning:
Dylan Ward, East Davidson High School, has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship at Greensboro College, where he will double major in Business Administration and Sports Management, while playing baseball…..
