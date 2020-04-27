Guilford College Women’s Tennis 2019-20 Season Review

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford College women’s tennis team compiled a 2-5 overall record and 1-3 mark in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quakers’ two wins came over Ferrum College and Mary Baldwin University. Guilford notched a 6-3 decision over Ferrum with wins in singles from Madyson Schreiber, Hannah Pardue, and Abby Boohar. In doubles, the teams of Schrieber/Delaney Taylor, Pardue/Hannah Arnett, and Boohar/Megan Kimpel all earned victories.

Those three doubles teams also earned wins during a 9-0 sweep over Mary Baldwin. Schreiber, Pardue, Taylor, Arnett, Boohar, and Bea Niyibizi all won their respective singles matches to secure the victory.

Pardue and Schrieber led the team in singles victories with four each. In doubles action, Pardue also paced the team in wins with four.

Coach Kim Kleimeier ’13 graduates Kimpel and Taylor but could see as many as seven letter winners return next season.