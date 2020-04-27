Kernodle Middle School Cheerleading Coach Vacancy
Kernodle Middle School Cheerleading Coach Vacancy
The Kernodle Middle School is looking for a Cheerleading Coach….
You can Apply now, at gcsnc.com….
For additional information please contact Thea McHam (principal), mchamt@gcsnc.com or Ursula Williams (Athletic Director), williau@gcsnc.com. School phone 336-545-3717.
Courtesy of Ursula D. Williams
Athletic Director
Kernodle Middle School
