Khari Carson(Northwest Guilford HS) commits to play college basketball for the Ferrum Panthers

This news coming in tonight from Twitter:

Ellis Khari Carson(Northwest Guilford High School)

@CarsonKhari

100% committed. A thanks to God, my friends and family. And a very special thx to the NWGHS and greensborowarriorsaau basketball organization for pushing me to be the very best player I can be. Go Ferrum Panthers!

