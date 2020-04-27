Khari Carson(Northwest Guilford HS) commits to play college basketball for the Ferrum Panthers
This news coming in tonight from Twitter:
Ellis Khari Carson(Northwest Guilford High School)
@CarsonKhari
100% committed. A thanks to God, my friends and family. And a very special thx to the NWGHS and greensborowarriorsaau basketball organization for pushing me to be the very best player I can be. Go Ferrum Panthers!
