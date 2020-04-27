QB Will Lenard from Northern Guilford HS receives solid offer from Catholic University Cardinals
Coming in tonight from Twitter:
Will Lenard, Class of 2021 quarterback from Northern Guilford High School:
**********QB @ Northern Guilford/Greensboro, NC/6’1”/185 lbs/2021/4.1 GPA/1210 SAT**********
@wlenard21
I am blessed and honored to have received an Official Roster Spot at The Catholic University of America! #AllGloryToGod. Thank you
@CoachMikeGut
@Max_Drisko
@CoachTWilcox
@CatholicU_FB
