WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Jesse “The Body” Ventura is considering a run for President in 2020:Green Party Candidate if run becomes official!!!

This news coming in from WrestlingInc.com:

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura has somewhat changed his tune on a possible run for the office of President of the United States.

As noted last week, the pro wrestling veteran took to Twitter with an overnight rant to dismiss social and mainstream media rumors on how he was in the early stages of running for the 2020 election. Ventura’s rant included shots at President Trump, who he was once linked to, and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

**********Ventura made another tweet today/Mondy and announced that he is testing the waters, and confirmed he would run with the Green Party, if he did run. Ventura has endorsed that party, but says he has not filed for a Presidential exploratory committee or anything like that.********

Here is what Jesse is saying:

“OK, I’ve decided I’m going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I’ve endorsed the party and I’m testing the waters. #mondaythoughts #MondayMorning #MondayMotivaton #MondayMood,” Ventura tweeted.”

