Ronan Martinek-Jenne(Grimsley HS) on his way to Greensboro College for basketball:Ready to Play for the Pride
from Twitter today and coming in from Grimsley High School men’s basketball coach Darren Corbett:
Coach Darren Corbett
@DarrenCorbett4
Congrats to Basketball Sr Guard Ronan Martinek-Jenne on deciding to continue his playing career at Greensboro College. All Conference performer and led the team in 3pt shots made. Excellent player and outstanding young man!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.