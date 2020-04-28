Very Proud of this kid:Elliott Porter runs a mile every hour for 26 straight hours(Total running time =’s 3:51:19)/Excellent Work!!!

from the Greensboro Lady Gaters on Twitter and you have to be proud of this young lady, Elliott Porter…Running a mile every hour for 26 straight hours, for a total of 26 miles run, in an elapsed time of 3 hours/51 minutes and 19 seconds…

Just staying up and awake for those 26 straight hours would not be an easy task…

But staying up 26 hours and running a mile every hour and getting all of those miles in, in under 9 minutes in most cases, that is truly quite the workout….And it had to be getting tough when she/Elliott Porter hit those 2, 3, 4, and 5am in the morning mile markers….

This is some sort of accomplishment and a job well done, by Elliott Porter….Read below for the word from Twitter and the 2024 Greensboro Lady Gaters on this outstanding effort by Elliott Porter….

26 Miles in 26 Hours, that’s Elliott Porter:

2024 Gater Elliott Porter ran a mile every hour for 26 hours straight. 26 miles in 26 hours for a total run time of 3 hours, 51 minutes and 19 seconds. That’s true dedication and commitment to a goal. Good work kid!!!

**********The 26 Mile Running Challenge, and Elliott Porter gets it DONE!!!!!**********