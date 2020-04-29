D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) partnering with the United Way:Stepping up to help the local Greensboro Community

Message from D.J. Reader, former Grimsley High School Whirlie, former Clemson Tiger, former Houston Texan and now current Cincinnati Bengal…..David Reader Jr./D.J. Reader is stepping up to help the local Greensboro Community during this time of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic…..Let’s see what D.J. has to say:

I’m partnering with United Way of greater Greensboro to give back and help my community with necessities such as food, medical supplies, and rental/mortgage assistance during this pandemic! Stay inside, social distance, and stay safe!

Check out the D.J. Reader video breaking it all down, when you CLICK BELOW.

