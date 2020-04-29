HiToms Release Revised 2020 Schedule

The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will launch their 2020 Coastal Plain League campaign Thursday, July 1 and conclude league play Saturday, August 15th. The Petit Cup format has also been altered with the championship game featuring a one-game playoff August 16th.

Entering their 22nd season of Coastal Plain League play, the HPT HiToms will celebrate the organization’s 46th season of play. The full CPL league schedule will be released late next week.

“Collectively, the CPL League Office and all owners agreed that a slight delay would provide franchises with an opportunity to adhere to evolving state-specific ‘social setting’ guidelines,” HiToms President Greg Suire said. “We have been in communication with our city of Thomasville municipal partners and the Davidson County Health Department so we want to make sure all fans understand that Finch Field will be a safe social gathering place.”

In total, the HiToms 21 CPL Home games will be bolstered by a two-week pre-season schedule that will run from mid-June to the start of the CPL regular season. Pre-season matchups will be announced by mid-May.

“Although the crisis been a challenge, head coach Mickey Williard has done a great job of attracting upper-tier college talent,” Suire said. “The ACC’s ‘Big Four’ will be represented significantly as well as a number of former Post 87 HiToms so fans should relish this opportunity to watch their ‘Hometown’ HiToms.”

Below is an official statement form the Coastal Plain League main office:

“The Coastal Plain League has closely monitored the COVID-19 announcements of the Federal, State and Local authorities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and has delayed the league’s scheduled 2020 season start until July 1. Depending on governmental guidance, teams may begin to form in mid-June to prepare for the season and may play some exhibition games in June. It is expected that this schedule will allow the league’s teams and host cities to properly prepare to give the fans and the country’s finest collegiate baseball players a safe and enjoyable environment. We look forward to an exciting 2020 baseball season.

“In order to maximize the amount of games for players and teams, the 2020 CPL All-Star Show, originally set for July 12-13 in Holly Springs, N.C., has been canceled. The Holly Springs Salamanders will instead host the 2021 All-Star Show with dates and information to be announced over the coming months. Fans interested in inquiring about the 2020 schedule for their favorite teams should refer to those teams directly for their respective new home dates. The season will run from July 1 – August 15.

Over the coming weeks, the CPL will formulate guidelines for all teams to establish proper procedures for the safety of players, staff and fans. The league also continues to support its local health care workers through the league’s Stitch by Stitch campaign to help provide personal protective equipment to those that need it the most during this time. More information on this campaign can be found here.