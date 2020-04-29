May the Course Be With You 5K: Do…Or Do Not.There is No Try.
STAR WARS THEMED RACE EVENT GOING VIRTUAL
MAY THE COURSE 5K & FUN RUN BRINGING COMMUNITY TOGETHER SAFELY
Do you feel like you’re living in a galaxy far, far away from the reality you once knew? If so,
you are not alone! Connect with your friends and neighbors in a SAFE, fun and exciting way.
Restoration Place Counseling (RPC), a local nonprofit offering affordable mental health services
for girls and women, would like to invite you to join us for May the Course Virtual 5K and 1-
Mile Fun Run event. Originally scheduled for May 2, this fundraiser for RPC has now gone
virtual for the entire month of May, due to the continued uncertainty Covid-19 is causing.
The event is a Star Wars-themed virtual run (or walk) that will allow the citizens of the Triad
area (and beyond) to have a great time getting outside while also respecting social distancing.
Although participants can run or walk their virtual course on any day, at any time BETWEEN
May 1 and May 30, everyone is encouraged to hit the streets on MAY THE FOURTH in costume!
This is a fun way to send the message that exercise is a FORCE in combating any illness, both
physical or mental!
All registrants will receive a Customized Bib, T-shirt, and Finisher’s Certificate.
Also, MTC Virtual 5K will be kicking into hyper-drive the return of the OMEGA SPORTS RACE
SERIES. The 5K will count as a qualifying race with the chance to earn ten (10) participation
points! To be eligible, runners must register for the race and submit their times through
RunSignup.
To get more information and register, visit https://maythecourserace.com. Follow us on social
media: Facebook @Maythecourserace and Instagram @maythecourse
