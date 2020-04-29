“Slap Heard Round the World” episode, from Dark Side Of The Ring Show, draws Second-Best Viewership In Show History
Tuesday’s episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” at 10pm ET drew 255,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.
This is up 15% from last week’s episode on former WWE Tag Team Champion Dino Bravo and his assassination, which drew 221,000 viewers. This is also the second-best viewership in the history of the series, next to the season 2 premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy, which drew 320,000 viewers.
***********This week’s one-hour episode focused on “Dr. D” David Schultz and his “slap heard around the world” to 20/20 reporter John Stossel.**********
