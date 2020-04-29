“Slap Heard Round the World” episode, from Dark Side Of The Ring Show, draws Second-Best Viewership In Show History

We told you about it, and this is how the show did…..

(We felt like this was going to be a “Hit”, and it sure was….“The Slap Heard Round the World”.)

Tuesday’s episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” at 10pm ET drew 255,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 15% from last week’s episode on former WWE Tag Team Champion Dino Bravo and his assassination, which drew 221,000 viewers. This is also the second-best viewership in the history of the series, next to the season 2 premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy, which drew 320,000 viewers.

***********This week’s one-hour episode focused on “Dr. D” David Schultz and his “slap heard around the world” to 20/20 reporter John Stossel.**********