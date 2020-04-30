Coach Lewis Walker steps down as Ragsdale High School’s Head Wrestling Coach

Ragsdale High School wrestling coach Lewis Walker is stepping down after 8 seasons at the helm. During his 8 seasons as head coach, he compiled a 220-50 record, won 2 conference championship, 1 co-conference championship, Regional Runner-up, finished 3rd in the State, coached 4 All-Americans, and coached 4 State Champions.

“I would like to thank the community and the administration for all the support they provide to our Wrestling program over the years”, Coach Walker stated in a school press release.

“While his competitive success is unparalleled, the impact he has had on his athletes is incredible. As a coach and a mentor, he has helped shape the lives of our wrestling student-athletes and guided these young men to grow academically, athletically and socially I can’t thank Coach Walker enough for his for his service and his leadership here at Ragsdale High School. Whatever comes next for Coach Walker we wish him the best in his future endeavors”, Deborah Jones Athletic Director.

Courtesy of Deborah Jones

Athletic Director

Lucy Ragsdale High School