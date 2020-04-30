Congratulations Southeast Guilford HS Girls Basketball Team on Back-to-Back State Championships:Co-Champs in 2020

Back-to-Back State Championships for the Southeast Guilford Girls Basketball Team…The SEG Falcons were State Champions in 2019 and in 2020….Southeast Guilford High School 3-A Basketball Champions and due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus outbreak/pandemic, SEG shares the NCHSAA State Title with E.E. Smith, out of Fayetteville, in 2020….

You can’t say it enough, Congratulations Southeast Guilford Falcons on two tremendous seasons, and why not book your plans now, for another State Title run in 2021….

SEG, behind head coach Rachel Clark, getting it done…And Coach Clark with some outstanding assistance, from assistant coaches Dave Beasley and Amy Beasley and there were other assistants too, and we also give them credit, where credit is due…

Southeast Guilford was (30-1) in 2019-2020 and the Falcons were the #1 Ranked 3-A team in the Western part of the state of North Carolina, and SEG was your 2020 NCHSAA West Regional Champion….SEG was (28-3) in 2018-2019…

The Falcons that got this job done in 2019-2020…..

Kennedi Simmons-Senior

Shunte Bethea-Senior

Nyree Bell-Junior

Makayla Poole-Junior

Mya Lewis-Junior

Gabby McGough-Junior

Raven Preston-Sophomore

Sydney Roberts-Sophomore

Jessica Hopkins-Sophomore

Millayna Redd-Sophomore

Mykensie Harris-Freshman

2019-2020 SEG Falcons’ Results:

11/19

@ Northeast Guilford (McLeansville, NC)

(W) 66 – 28

11/21

@ Dudley (Greensboro, NC)

(W) 49 – 30

11/26

@ Southwest Guilford (High Point, NC)

(W) 55 – 33

12/5

Grimsley (Greensboro, NC)

(W) 71 – 23

12/10

Asheboro (Asheboro, NC)

(W) 71 – 46

12/11

Dudley (Greensboro, NC)

(W) 75 – 39

12/13

@ High Point Central (High Point, NC)

(W) 71 – 10

12/17

@ Southern Alamance (Graham, NC)

(W) 57 – 27

12/20

Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville, NC)

(W) 61 – 13

12/26

Enloe (Raleigh, NC)

(W) 73 – 4

12/27

Western Guilford (Greensboro, NC)

(W) 85 – 47

12/28

Reidsville (Reidsville, NC)

(W) 82 – 26

1/7

@ Southern Guilford (Greensboro, NC)

(W) 63 – 23

1/10

Walter M. Williams (Burlington, NC)

(W) 70 – 28

1/17

@ Asheboro (Asheboro, NC)

(W) 85 – 43

1/20

West Forsyth (Clemmons, NC)

(W) 67 – 54 (OT)

1/24

Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, NC)

(L) 70 – 53

1/28

Southern Alamance (Graham, NC)

(W) 58 – 41

1/30

Wheatmore (Trinity, NC)

(W) 84 – 32

1/31

@ Eastern Guilford (Gibsonville, NC)

(W) 67 – 9

2/4

Southern Guilford (Greensboro, NC)

(W) 77 – 27

2/5

@ Southwestern Randolph (Asheboro, NC)

(W) 72 – 48

2/11

Southwestern Randolph (Asheboro, NC)

(W) 64 – 45

2/13

@ Walter M. Williams (Burlington, NC)

(W) 63 – 30

2/19

Walter M. Williams (Burlington, NC)

(W) 68 – 39

2/22

Southwestern Randolph (Asheboro, NC)

(W) 57 – 43

2/25

A.L. Brown (Kannapolis, NC)

(W) 75 – 27

2/27

Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, NC)

(W) 75 – 41

2/29

Central Cabarrus (Concord, NC)

(W) 69 – 26

3/3

Cuthbertson (Waxhaw, NC)

(W) 53 – 50

3/7

Freedom (Morganton, NC)

(W) 49 – 46