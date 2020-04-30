Jackson Bowman(Wesleyan Christian Academy) headed to Greensboro College for baseball

Posted by Andy Durham on April 30, 2020 at 12:40 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

from Twitter:
Wesleyan Baseball
@baseball_wca
Congrats to Jackson Bowman on his commitment to play at Greensboro College today!!

