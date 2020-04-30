Jackson Bowman(Wesleyan Christian Academy) headed to Greensboro College for baseball
from Twitter:
Wesleyan Baseball
@baseball_wca
Congrats to Jackson Bowman on his commitment to play at Greensboro College today!!
from Twitter:
Wesleyan Baseball
@baseball_wca
Congrats to Jackson Bowman on his commitment to play at Greensboro College today!!
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.