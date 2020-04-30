NC 3 Sr. HiToms/Jr. HiToms Baseball Meetings

NC 3 Sr. HiToms/Jr. HiToms Meetings

The NC 3 American Baseball League HiToms (Post 87 HiToms.Jr. HiToms program) will be meeting on a limited basis this Saturday, May 2nd. All social distancing guidelines will be in place with short orientations conducted in groups of 10 via segmented stadium locations. Please visit hitoms.com for Last Name time assignment, group and location assignments.