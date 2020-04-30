The Wake Watch is Over:Steve Forbes(East Tennessee State) new Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Wake Forest University

Nothing on the Wake Forest basketball website yet, but here it is from Wikipedia:

The most recent Wake Forest University men’s basketball coach is Steve Forbes, who was hired on April 30, 2020.

More on Steve Forbes:Steve Forbes (born March 22, 1965) was an American college basketball head coach for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. His Division I experience includes five years at Tennessee, two seasons at Texas A&M, one year at Illinois State, three years at Louisiana Tech, and two years at Idaho…The only Division I head coaching experience for Steve Forbes has been at East Tennessee State……

+++++Steve Forbes’ record was (130-43) in his five years as the head men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University….+++++

