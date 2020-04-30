The Wake Watch is Over:Steve Forbes(East Tennessee State) new Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Wake Forest University
Nothing on the Wake Forest basketball website yet, but here it is from Wikipedia:
The most recent Wake Forest University men’s basketball coach is Steve Forbes, who was hired on April 30, 2020.
More on Steve Forbes:Steve Forbes (born March 22, 1965) was an American college basketball head coach for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. His Division I experience includes five years at Tennessee, two seasons at Texas A&M, one year at Illinois State, three years at Louisiana Tech, and two years at Idaho…The only Division I head coaching experience for Steve Forbes has been at East Tennessee State……
+++++Steve Forbes’ record was (130-43) in his five years as the head men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State University….+++++
Andy Durham said,
from Twitter:
Steve Forbes Fan Club
@FanaticDeac
This will get publicity but LOVE this Forbes quote:
“In 1981 I got a job at McDonald’s. 20 years later I was recruiting McDonald’s all-Americans. I signed a couple. But most of my life I’ve just signed Burger King all-Americans who want to kick McDonald’s all-American’s ass.”
Andy Durham said,
Also from Twitter:
J.P. Mundy
@JP_Mundy
It would appear to me that John Currie went and got HIS guy. No protracted period of dart-throwing. He looked at his list, interviewed them if he could, and got his guy. Kudos and congratulations all around. Now let’s patiently watch the rebuild. Could be fun again
