HPT HiToms NC 3 Baseball Meeting Rescheduled
NC 3 Sr. HiToms/Jr. HiToms Rescheduled
The NC 3 American Baseball League HiToms (Post 87 HiToms.Jr. HiToms program) has been moved to Saturday, May 9th
Please visit hitoms.com for Last Name time assignment, group and location assignments.
High Point-Thomasville HiToms | 336-472-8667 |greg@hitoms.com | www.hitoms.com
