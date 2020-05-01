HPT HiToms NC 3 Baseball Meeting Rescheduled

Posted by Press Release on May 1, 2020 at 4:25 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

NC 3 Sr. HiToms/Jr. HiToms Rescheduled
The NC 3 American Baseball League HiToms (Post 87 HiToms.Jr. HiToms program) has been moved to Saturday, May 9th
Please visit hitoms.com for Last Name time assignment, group and location assignments.

High Point-Thomasville HiToms | 336-472-8667 |greg@hitoms.com | www.hitoms.com

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top