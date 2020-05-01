Minor League Baseball Denies Rumors that their season will be Cancelled in 2020!!!

Minor League Baseball put a stop to any and all rumors circulating about the 2020 season being cancelled.

from www.nesn.com:

A report surfaced Wednesday from Baseball America contributor Joe Doyle that "multiple agents" received news the upcoming season — which currently is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic — would be cancelled.

But MiLB responded not long after refuting the report with a statement.

“The report circulating tonight that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled is false,” the league tweeted. “Minor League Baseball has confirmed with Major League Baseball that no such statement was made. No decision has been made as to when it will be safe to begin the 2020 season.”

