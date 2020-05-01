Noah Dunn(Greensboro Day School/Piedmont Classical School/Vandalia Christian School) headed to Montreat College

Noah Dunn, who played at Greensboro Day School for Coach Freddy Johnson, he played at Piedmont Classical School for Coach Kenny Free and he played at Vandalia Christian School, for Ryan Nelson…This is the Noah Dunn that was always a big kid, but he has slimmed down and is now ready to get down, on the college basketball level…

But we knew this kid way back when/then…

Yes, we remember this young fellow from all the way back when he was at Vandalia Christian School, on Pleasant Garden Road and back then he was a VCS Viking…Then he joined Coach Kenny Free, and the Pidemont Classical School Bobcats…And Noah Dunn’s final stop was with legendary coach Freddy Johnson and with Coach Johnson’s Greensboro Day School Bengals, out there on Lawndale Drive…

Noah was a young fellow back in his Vandalia days and pretty sure Noah Dunn won basketball State Championships, with Vandalia Christian School, and with Greensboro Day School…

We knew him back when he was a young fellow and he was teammates with Nathan White, who is now playing college basketball at Pheiffer University…

Noah Dunn is now ready to take his basketball game to the college level, with the Montreat College Cavaliers….

We wish Noah Dunn the best of basketball times, when he goes as he goes on to Montreat College, in the mountains of North Carolina….

CLICK HERE, to see Noah Dunn’s college announcement from Twitter…..

(One thing I will always remember about Noah Dunn…He was a BIG man, but he loved taking that outside shot….Noah Dunn was having fun, when he was shooting and making the ‘three’.)