To become the best, sometimes you have to head out West, and that is what former Page High School quarterback Javondre Paige is doing…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) has committed to play college football for the Contra Costa College Comets, in San Pablo, California….

Former local Greensboro coach Otis Yelverton, is the head football coach at Contra Costa College, in San Pablo, California…

**********Contra Costa College is a public community college serving the diverse communities of West Contra Costa County and all others seeking a quality education, since 1949. The College equitably commits its resources using inclusive and integrated decision-making processes to foster a transformational educational experience and responsive student services that ensure institutional excellence and effective student learning.?**********

Javondre Paige, on our Football in Focus Show, from GreensboroSports.com, at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue, in August of 2018…CLICK BELOW



Also Javondre Paige at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue in August of 2019…Those Football in Focus shirts never get old, do they…CLICK BELOW, for the Javondre Paige video show…

