Looks like Big Mike Wyman(Dudley HS) might have some company down there at South Carolina:Xaiver Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) has received an offer from the Gamecocks

Xavier Simmons, from Northwest Guilford High School, has received an offer to play college football, from the University of South Carolina Gamecocks…Simmons is a rising junior for the NWG Vikings and he stands at 6-3/210 pounds, as he lines up at his Middle Linebacker position….Simmons with the NWG Class of 2022, and now on the list for the USC Gamecocks…

Congrats to Xavier Simmons on his offer to be a South Carolina Gamecock and who knows, he might be joining former Dudley Panthers’ WR Big Mike Wyman, at USC….I did see Big Mike at the Guilford College WalMart Family Store/Pharmacy on Thursday, and Big Mike is doing well these days…

Here’s hoping Big Mike and the X-Man/Xavier Simmons, can represent Guilford County, in the future, at the University of South Carolina….

Always good to see our local guys get a shot at the DI doings….

Here is the official word on Xavier Simmons and USC, coming in from Twitter:

