NCCA East-West All-Stars Football Rosters:Doug Robertson(Page HS) head coach, with Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS), Anthony Hairston(Northeast Guilford HS), plus Javon McAllister and Elijah Thomas(East Forsyth HS) and Lionel Long(Reidsville HS)

The NCCA/North Carolina Coaches Association is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2020 East-West All-Star football game to be played July 22 at Jamieson Stadium. The game will feature some of the best recently graduated football players from around the state.

West All-Stars Football Roster

Player Pos. Wt. Ht. High School HS Coach Tyrese Blake RB 185 5'7 Northwest Cabarrus Brandon Gentry Jaiden Bond S 185 5'9 Watauga Ryan Habich Rasheed Burns ILB 200 5'7 Anson Ralph Jackson Jacob Clark OL 280 6'2 Hibriten Sam Mackey Holt Cloninger PK/P 195 5'10 Forestview Chris Medlin Diavonni Daley WR 170 5'11 Shelby Mike Wilbanks Quintin Davidson WR 165 5'11 Kings Mountain Greg Lloyd Joe Elberti OL 250 5'11 North Lincoln Nick Bazzle Nikolas Everhart DL 240 6'2 Oak Grove Mark Holcomb BJ Foster OL 235 6'1 A.L. Brown Mike Newsome Edwin Fuentes OL 270 6'4 West Rowan Joe Nixon Anthony Hairston DL 225 6'2 Northeast Guilford Earl Bates Alston Hooker QB 180 6'2 Ragsdale Johnny Boykin Jalen Houston WR 160 5'8 West Rowan Joe Nixon Landon Hoyle OL 250 6'3 Burns David Devine Xavier Jennings OL 283 6'3 Burns David Devine Devon King S 183 6'0 South Point Adam Hodge Brooks Lawing DL 175 5'9 Central Cabarrus Kenneth McClamrock Nasir Lawrence OLB 178 5'11 North Forsyth Jay Blair Lionel Long RB 185 6'2 Reidsville James Teague Austin Longworth DL 215 6'3 Elkin Scott Wood Javon McAllister S 160 5'9 East Forsyth Todd Willert JaHari Mitchell WR 170 5'11 Shelby Mike Wilbanks Steven Montgomery RB 175 5'7 Alexander Central Butch Carter Jabin Reid DL 220 6'2 North Mecklenburg Eric Morman Cam Saunders WR 165 5'10 Northwest Cabarrus Brandon Gentry Quincy Smith ILB 210 6'2 E Surry Trent Lowman Jake Soorus OLB 190 5'11 North Lincoln Nick Bazzle Tradjon Suggs OL 287 6'0 North Davidson Brian Flynn Elijah Thomas OLB 205 6' East Forsyth Todd Willert Jovan Turner OL 330 6' Reagan Josh McGee James Ussery CB 175 5'10 Kings Mountain Greg Lloyd Zo Wallace QB 215 6'1 Hunter Huss Jamar McKoy Nehemiah Williams ILB 185 6'2 Central Cabarrus Kenneth McClamrock Jordan Williams CB 160 5'9 Thomasville Doug Robertson Delone Willis CB 174 6' Crest Nicholas Eddins

Head Coach: Doug Robertson Page

Asst. Coaches: Clint Bland East Rutherford

Chuck Cannon Wilkes Central

David Devine Burns

Nick Eddins Crest

Wayne Hicks St. Stephens

East All-Stars Football Roster

Player Pos. Wt. Ht. High School HS Coach George Ayino OL 280 6'2 South Central Andy Tew Dereck Barringer DB 182 6' Richmond Bryan Till AJ Boulware RB 195 5'10 Lee County Steve Burdeau Michael Bunn LB 200 6'3 Northern Nash Andrew Farriss Mark Burks LB 173 5'9 Cape Fear Jake Thomas Matthew Cairns OL 285 6'5 Cary Jason Wilkes Mark Charnot OL 235 6' Cardinal Gibbons Steven Wright Davis Clemmons WR 150 5'9 Broughton Chris Dawson Myles Coble WR 185 6'1 Athens Drive Jeremy Fulbright Jaheim Covington RB 165 5'7 Richmond Bryan Till Jackson Deaver LB 225 5'11 Terry Sanford Bruce McClelland Jacquez Durham DB 168 5'7 Cleveland Scott Riley Anthony Fiffie WR 185 6' Jack Britt Brian Randolph Matt Foster ATH 187 5'10 Southern Nash Brian Foster Myles Harp DL 285 6'1 Cardinal Gibbons Steven Wright Jordan Harris OL 290 6'3 Wakefield James Ward Ja'lin Harris-McLean DL 280 5'10 Scotland Richard Bailey Brian Harrison DB 183 6' Hillside Ray Harrison Zaphyere Harvey DL 245 6' Havelock Allen Wooten Paulvin Horton WR 186 6'2 Garner Magnet Thurman Leach Trexler Ivey QB 190 6'1 Wakefield James Ward Storm James OL 260 6'1 J.H. Rose Clifton James TyQuan Kearney LB 195 5'10 West Craven Michael Twichell SIncere Lecraft DB 185 5'10 Southern Durham Darius Robinson Jake Locklear OL 240 6'3 DH Conley Nate Conner Darius McDuffie DL 280 6' Southern Durham Darius Robinson Nickili Muhammad LB 225 6'1 Knightdale Anthony Timmons Damien Peacock DB 165 6' Wake Forest Reginald Lucas Matthew Pemberton QB 185 5'8 South View Rodney Brewington Shane Perry LB 205 5'10 Holly Springs Robert Furth Christopher Redmon DL 240 5'11 Hoggard Craig Underwood Austin Riley K/P 185 6'1 Wake Forest Reginald Lucas Hunter Sauls OL 270 6'2 Holly Springs Robert Furth Devin Smith WR 175 5'10 Riverside Corey Lea Bruce Wall ATH 200 6'2 Scotland Richard Bailey Mike Webb DB 170 5'11 Ayden Grifton Paul Cornwell

Head Coach: Paul Cornwell Ayden Grifton

Asst. Coaches: Russell Dove South Columbus

Ryan Gieselman Kinston

Jake Thomas Cape Fear

Greg Williams Richmond

Steven Wright Cardinal Gibbons