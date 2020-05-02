NCCA East-West All-Stars Football Rosters:Doug Robertson(Page HS) head coach, with Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS), Anthony Hairston(Northeast Guilford HS), plus Javon McAllister and Elijah Thomas(East Forsyth HS) and Lionel Long(Reidsville HS)

The NCCA/North Carolina Coaches Association is pleased to announce the rosters for the 2020 East-West All-Star football game to be played July 22 at Jamieson Stadium. The game will feature some of the best recently graduated football players from around the state.

West All-Stars Football Roster 

						
Player		Pos. 	Wt.	Ht. 	High School	        HS Coach
Tyrese	Blake	RB	185	5'7	Northwest Cabarrus 	Brandon Gentry
Jaiden	Bond	S	185	5'9	Watauga 	        Ryan Habich
Rasheed	Burns	ILB	200	5'7	Anson 	                Ralph Jackson
Jacob	Clark	OL	280	6'2	Hibriten 	        Sam Mackey
Holt Cloninger	PK/P	195	5'10	Forestview	        Chris Medlin
Diavonni Daley	WR	170	5'11	Shelby 	                Mike Wilbanks
Quintin	Davidson WR	165	5'11	Kings Mountain	        Greg Lloyd
Joe	Elberti	OL	250	5'11	North Lincoln	        Nick Bazzle
Nikolas	Everhart DL	240	6'2	Oak Grove	        Mark Holcomb
BJ	Foster	OL	235	6'1	A.L. Brown 	        Mike Newsome
Edwin	Fuentes	OL	270	6'4	West Rowan 	        Joe Nixon
Anthony	Hairston DL	225	6'2	Northeast Guilford	Earl Bates
Alston	Hooker	QB	180	6'2	Ragsdale	        Johnny Boykin
Jalen	Houston	WR	160	5'8	West Rowan	        Joe Nixon
Landon	Hoyle	OL	250	6'3	Burns	                David Devine
Xavier	Jennings OL	283	6'3	Burns 	                David Devine
Devon	King	S	183	6'0	South Point	        Adam Hodge
Brooks	Lawing	DL	175	5'9	Central Cabarrus 	Kenneth McClamrock
Nasir	Lawrence OLB	178	5'11	North Forsyth	        Jay Blair
Lionel	Long	RB	185	6'2	Reidsville 	        James Teague
Austin	Longworth DL	215	6'3	Elkin 	                Scott Wood
Javon	McAllister S	160	5'9	East Forsyth 	        Todd Willert
JaHari	Mitchell WR	170	5'11	Shelby 	                Mike Wilbanks
Steven	Montgomery RB	175	5'7	Alexander Central 	Butch Carter
Jabin	Reid	DL	220	6'2	North Mecklenburg 	Eric Morman
Cam	Saunders WR	165	5'10	Northwest Cabarrus 	Brandon Gentry
Quincy	Smith	ILB	210	6'2	E Surry	                Trent Lowman
Jake	Soorus	OLB	190	5'11	North Lincoln	        Nick Bazzle
Tradjon	Suggs	OL	287	6'0	North Davidson	        Brian Flynn
Elijah	Thomas	OLB	205	6'	East Forsyth	        Todd Willert
Jovan	Turner	OL	330	6'	Reagan	                Josh McGee
James	Ussery	CB	175	5'10	Kings Mountain 	        Greg Lloyd
Zo	Wallace	QB	215	6'1	Hunter Huss 	        Jamar McKoy
Nehemiah Williams ILB	185	6'2	Central Cabarrus 	Kenneth McClamrock
Jordan	Williams CB	160	5'9	Thomasville 	        Doug Robertson
Delone	Willis	CB	174	6'	Crest 	                Nicholas Eddins

Head Coach: Doug Robertson Page
Asst. Coaches: Clint Bland East Rutherford
Chuck Cannon Wilkes Central
David Devine Burns
Nick Eddins Crest
Wayne Hicks St. Stephens

East All-Stars Football Roster

Player		Pos.	Wt. 	Ht.	High School	HS Coach
George	Ayino	OL	280	6'2	South Central	Andy Tew
Dereck	Barringer DB	182	6'	Richmond 	Bryan Till
AJ	Boulware RB	195	5'10	Lee County	Steve Burdeau
Michael	Bunn	LB	200	6'3	Northern Nash	Andrew Farriss
Mark	Burks	LB	173	5'9	Cape Fear 	Jake Thomas
Matthew	Cairns	OL	285	6'5	Cary 	        Jason Wilkes
Mark	Charnot	OL	235	6'	Cardinal Gibbons Steven Wright
Davis	Clemmons WR	150	5'9	Broughton 	Chris Dawson
Myles	Coble	WR	185	6'1	Athens Drive	Jeremy Fulbright
Jaheim	Covington RB	165	5'7	Richmond 	Bryan  Till
Jackson	Deaver	LB	225	5'11	Terry Sanford 	Bruce McClelland
Jacquez	Durham	DB	168	5'7	Cleveland 	Scott Riley
Anthony	Fiffie	WR	185	6'	Jack Britt 	Brian Randolph
Matt	Foster	ATH	187	5'10	Southern Nash	Brian Foster
Myles	Harp	DL	285	6'1	Cardinal Gibbons Steven Wright
Jordan	Harris	OL	290	6'3	Wakefield 	James Ward
Ja'lin Harris-McLean DL	280	5'10	Scotland	Richard Bailey
Brian	Harrison DB	183	6'	Hillside 	Ray Harrison
Zaphyere Harvey	DL	245	6'	Havelock 	Allen Wooten
Paulvin	Horton	WR	186	6'2	Garner Magnet	Thurman Leach
Trexler	Ivey	QB	190	6'1	Wakefield 	James Ward
Storm	James	OL	260	6'1	J.H. Rose	Clifton James
TyQuan	Kearney	LB	195	5'10	West Craven 	Michael Twichell
SIncere	Lecraft	DB	185	5'10	Southern Durham	Darius Robinson
Jake	Locklear OL	240	6'3	DH Conley	Nate Conner
Darius	McDuffie DL	280	6'	Southern Durham	Darius Robinson
Nickili	Muhammad LB	225	6'1	Knightdale 	Anthony Timmons
Damien	Peacock	DB	165	6'	Wake Forest	Reginald Lucas
Matthew	Pemberton QB	185	5'8	South View 	Rodney Brewington
Shane	Perry	LB	205	5'10	Holly Springs 	Robert Furth
Christopher Redmon DL	240	5'11	Hoggard	        Craig Underwood
Austin	Riley	K/P	185	6'1	Wake Forest 	Reginald Lucas
Hunter	Sauls	OL	270	6'2	Holly Springs 	Robert Furth
Devin	Smith	WR	175	5'10	Riverside 	Corey Lea
Bruce	Wall	ATH	200	6'2	Scotland	Richard Bailey
Mike	Webb	DB	170	5'11	Ayden Grifton	Paul Cornwell

Head Coach: Paul Cornwell Ayden Grifton
Asst. Coaches: Russell Dove South Columbus
Ryan Gieselman Kinston
Jake Thomas Cape Fear
Greg Williams Richmond
Steven Wright Cardinal Gibbons

