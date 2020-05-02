Silas Mason(Smith HS) declares/commits for College Basketball with UNC-Asheville Bulldogs

Just saw it today on Twitter, Silas Mason(Ben L. Smith High School) has declared/committed to play college basketball for the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs…

Silas Mason has committed and he is on his way to UNC-Asheville, in the mountains of North Carolina…..

Mason was a Ben L. Smith Golden Eagle and he played his high school basketball for head coach Derrick Partee, and assistant coaches Clarence Waddell and Coach Irv, at Smith….Now Silas Mason will be Bulldog, at UNC-Asheville…

(Silas Mason will play for head coach Mike Morrell at UNC-A.)

Silas Mason averaged right at 18 points per game and 7.2 rebounds a game this past season for Ben L. Smith HS…Silas also was on the Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference team, and was on the News and Record’s HSXtra All-Area team and the North Carolina Coaches Association All-State Team(Second Team), and the North Carolina Coaches Association All-District 7(First Team) for 2019-2020….

A big day for Silas Mason, and a lot of credit goes out to Coach Partee and coaches Waddell and Irv, along with Silas Mason’s dad, for the job they did pushing Silas hard to get his high school work done, both in the classroom at Ben L. Smith HS and outside the classroom, as well….

A job well done, and Congratulations, Silas Mason(Ben L. Smith High School)…..