Two More Basketball Commits for this Saturday:Darien Wynn(Dudley HS) to CVCC and Jonathan Campbell(Page HS) to Barton College

We are trying to get all of the players that are headed off to college in here, and we will miss some, but we have not left out many…If you see any that we are missing, send them our way…This sort of like our “Senior Sendoff”, I guess…Here we go again….

Darien Wynn(Dudley High School) has committed to Catawba Valley Community College/CVCC and Jonathan Campbell(Page High School) 100% Committed to Barton College…

Darien Wynn, from Dudley HS, is a slick slasher/cutter and he does a very good job of breaking down defenses and getting to the basket…He is quick and has a strong stop and start rhythm about his game….

Darien played for coach Kenneth Ferguson at James B. Dudley High School and also trained under Dudley assistant basketball coaches, Scott Wood and Joshua Prince….

Jonathan Campbell, from Page HS, is a tall and lean wing, who can hit the three point shot in no time at all…He can come into the game from the bench, and his three-point shot is ready to go…He has very good range and he is still developing as an overall player…

Campbell played for head coach Evan Fancourt at Page HS and may have played one year for Coach Matt Harder, before Coach Fancourt arrived in 2019-2020, and Jonathan also spent some time at Smith HS, before he landed at Page HS…

**********Most of the news we are getting on these commits coming in from Twitter, but if you need to reach us directly, send the info to andy@greensborosports.com.***********