Bryce Harris(Greensboro Day School) gets basketball offer from Wake Forest University

Bryce Harris, 6’5/Forward and with the Class of 2021, from Greensboro Day School, has received a college basketball offer from the Wake Forest University Demon Deacons, and their new head coach Steve Forbes….

from Bryce Harris on Twitter:

Bryce Harris

@Bryce_Harris34

Blessed to receive an offer from WAKE FOREST!! And on my Birthday…..

Bryce Harris at the News and Record HSXtra All-Area Private School Boys Basketball Team for 2019-2020, and coming in from Joe Sirera’s notes at the N&R:

FIRST TEAM: Bryce Harris, Greensboro Day School

• The 6-foot-5 junior has the ability to impact the game inside or outside and often created mismatches for the Bengals.

• Harris avearged 13 points and seven rebounds for a Greensboro Day team that reached the NCISAA Class 4-A semifinals and finished 31-5.

• Shared PTAC’s player of the year award with HSXtra.com Player of the Year and teammate Cam Hayes.

• NCISAA Class 4-A all-state.

• All-tournament at the HAECO Invitational, Chick-fil-A Classic and Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.