Anyone up for a game of H-O-R-S-E?:Powerade State Games Virtual H-O-R-S-E Tournament

Powerade State Games Virtual H-O-R-S-E Tournament

Got cabin fever? In need of a little friendly competition? Why not join us for a virtual game of H-O-R-S-E? Grab your ball… Grab your tablet, phone or laptop… and then head on out to the driveway, your backyard or any other location in which you can safely social distance to be a part of the first ever Powerade State Games Virtual H-O-R-S-E Tournament!

Divisions Offered:

4th/5th Grade, 6th/7th Grade, 8th/9th Grade, 10th-12th Grade & Adult Open

Tournament Schedule:

May 15-17 for Adult Open Division

May 20-23 for 4th/5th, 6th/7th, 8th/9th Grade & 10th-12th Grade Divisions

Entry Fee: $8 per player

The tournament will be held using the Zoom App. This app can be used on a computer, laptop, iPad or any other compatible smart phone device. Your location should have good wi-fi or a strong signal if you’re operating off of data.

We’ll see you on the court!

Click here to register now!