Former Guilford County Schools employee charged with additional sex crimes:Former Dudley HS assistant teacher and assistant basketball coach faces new charges

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. —

A former Guilford County Schools employee is charged with additional sex crimes.

Christopher Holland was charged with sex acts with a student in March.

Detective said he had an inappropriate relationship with a former Dudley High School student.

According to a news release, investigators identified additional accusers and have now charged Holland with statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.

Detectives said there will be additional charges.

The incidents were reported to have occurred between 2017 and 2019, officers said.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-225.