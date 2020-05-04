Miami Dolphins Legendary Coach Don Shula Gone at age 90:Coached his Dolphins to the only Perfect Season in NFL History

Coming in from WXII TV 12/CLICK HERE for full article/post:

Don Shula, the football legend who won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history, has died at the age of 90.

The Dolphins confirmed Shula’s death in a statement on their Twitter account Monday.

“The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning,” the tweet read.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

from Wikipedia:

Shula’s Miami teams were known for great offensive lines (led by Larry Little, Jim Langer, and Bob Kuechenberg), strong running games (featuring Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, and Mercury Morris), solid quarterbacking (by Bob Griese and Earl Morrall), excellent receivers (in Paul Warfield, Howard Twilley, and TE Jim Mandich) and a defense that worked well as a cohesive unit. The Dolphins were known as “The No-Name Defense”, though they had a number of great players, including DT Manny Fernandez and MLB Nick Buoniconti.