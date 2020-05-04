Western Guilford Hornets Baseball 2020 takes a “Virtual” Infield Practice:Coach Wood makes good with wood and the Hornets look Unbeatable, as their infield/outfield takes shape

Here you go…The 2020 Western Guilford Baseball team is taking their “Virtual” Infield/Outfield work and Coach Matthew Wood is doing a good job, as he gets his Hornets all headed toward home, with many of them taking the field at their own homes/backyards…

Here come the WG Hornets, and today, this bunch looks Unbeatable….

(Click On Below, for the Western Guilford Hornets’ baseball video show/showcase.)