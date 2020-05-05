Former Guilford College Quaker Rhett Bonner named new head Boys Basketball Coach at West Stokes High School

CLICK HERE for the full article from Robert Money Jr. and you will also catch several photos of Rhett Bonner, who is from Yadkin County, and Rhett Bonner had an outstanding college basketball career for the Guilford College Quakers, both athletically in his hoops and academically….

Plus Rhett Bonner bears a striking resemblance to Dan Bonner, the former Virginia Cavalier hoops star, and it makes you wonder if Rhett Bonner is related/connected/a kin to Dan Bonner, from UVA….

Any way, here is what they have to say today, about the former Guilford College Quaker Rhett Bonner, and his journey that has taken him all over the world, and now he is back home, so to speak, and ready to coach the West Stokes Wildcats boys basketball team….

from Robert Money Jr. with The Stokes News:

KING – Rhett Bonner will begin a new era for West Stokes as he replaces long-time boys’ basketball coach Dan Spainhour at the helm of the program. On Monday, the school board voted Bonner in as the third coach since the school opened in 1999-00.

“We are excited to announce Coach Rhett Bonner as the next men’s head basketball coach at West Stokes High School,” said the school’s athletic director, Travis Gammons. “We had several quality candidates that we interviewed for the position and as we went through the process Coach Bonner separated himself from the rest. He has a great background, a wealth of basketball knowledge, and has proven to be an outstanding communicator. We are looking forward to his arrival and seeing him continue the success of the program.”

Bonner is from Yadkin County and attended Forbush High School before transferring to North Forsyth for his senior season in 2005-06. He tallied 1,692 points in his high school career and finished playing under coaches Mike Muse and current Vikings’ Athletic Director Sean Vestal where he earned a Division I scholarship to play for Presbyterian College.

After attending Presbyterian for one season, he transferred to Guilford College and became a standout player for the Quakers. He was an Academic All-ODAC selection and a two-time All-ODAC player that finished 25th in his career with 1,126 points, while helping the Quakers to three NCAA Tournaments, including two Division III Final Fours. Bonner ranks first in Guilford’s record books in free throw percentage (.854), third in three-point percentage (.402), and fifth in three-point field goals made (168).