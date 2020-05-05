Greensboro’s Morgan Carson(Dudley HS) Is First Member of Inaugural Women’s Golf Team at Johnson and Wales University

CHARLOTTE, NC—Johnson & Wales (NC) Head Women’s Golf Coach Chris Jones announces Morgan Carson as the first signee of the Wildcat Women’s Golf Program.

Carson was a four-year member of the golf team at Dudley High School in Greensboro, NC under Head Coach Joshua Prince.

The first-ever member of the Women’s Golf program at Dudley, she qualified for the 2018 and 2019 3A NCHSAA Women’s Central Regional Golf Tournament. Morgan was selected as a member of the Piedmont Triad 3-A All-Conference team in 2019 while also being named Conference Player of the Year. Additionally, she was recognized as an Academic All-Conference honoree.

“The reason why I chose JWU is because they have an outstanding Culinary Arts program and I wanted to learn from the best of the best,” commented Carson on selecting Johnson & Wales. “Also, Kathy Jo Mitchell was a very good admissions rep that helped me see all of the majors and minors that were available to me.”

Morgan is the daughter of Regina and Tyler Carson. She plans to major in Culinary Arts and minor in Food & Beverage Entrepreneurship. In addition to being recognized as an A/B Honor Roll student, she also achieved the Culinary Arts and Hospitality ll Certificate of Excellence.

“I’m thrilled to have Morgan as the first signee of the brand new Women’s Golf Program here at JWU,” said Coach Jones. “I am looking forward to working with her and welcome her to the Wildcat family!”

In the fall of 2019 JWU Charlotte announced the addition of Women’s Golf to the athletic department, starting play in the 2020-21 academic year.