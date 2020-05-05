GreensboroSports Remembers Miami Dolphins Great:Coach Don Shula was “All-Class” and in a ‘Class of his Own’

from Jordan Stowe, with this Special to GreensboroSports.com….Jordan Stowe is a local researcher and reporter for GreensboroSports.com….

Noah Webster’s English Dictionary defines a legend as a person who, in the opinion of others, has special achievements, abilities, or personal qualities and is regarded as a role model or ideal.

Although many believe Don Shula was made a legend by acting beside Jim Carey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, it was actually football and his zeal for life that makes him a legend.

Don Shula was born in 1930 in the small town of Grand River, Ohio just on the outskirts of Cleveland. Being born the year after the stock market crashed, surviving the depression, and beginning his coaching career during the Vietnam conflict, overcoming adversity is something Shula was no stranger to.

When it came to coaching the Miami Dolphins from last in the league to becoming the coach with the most wins in NFL history, he rose to the challenge.

Don Shula holds the NFL record with 347 wins and the only team to ever go a perfect 17-0 during a magical 1972 season and winning the Super Bowl with Bob Griese leading the charge at Quarterback.

He coached in the league for 33 seasons, 26 of which for the Miami Dolphins.

I had a conversation earlier with a buddy of mine where we were discussing Don Shula’s legacy. All Brian Davis could say was “the guy was just a winner!” In an industry where winning on and off the field is so vital, the sports world lost a great winner when he passed away at ninety years old yesterday morning. Please remember his family in your thoughts and prayers, and may his legacy live on forever.

**********Just a footnote on Jordan’s fine work here. We remember that the Miami Dolphins had the “Perfect Backfield” back in 1972, their (17-0) season, with running backs Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, and Eugene “Mercury” Morris…**********