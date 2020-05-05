Jeremy Mull(Southwest Guilford HS) has committed to play College Basketball at Methodist University

Jeremy Mull, a guard for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys basketball team coached by Greg Vlazny, is headed to Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C. and Jeremy Mull will be a Monarch…Mull is a Monarch for the Fall of 2020, at MU/Methodist University…

Here is how Jeremy mulled around, and then put out his decision on Twitter….Jeremy Mull to Methodist…

Southwest Guilford Men’s Basketball

@SWGuilfordMBB

senior

Jeremy Mull has committed to play college basketball at

@Methodist_MBB

Jeremy Mull

@JeremyMull5

*********It’s official!!**********

Southwest Guilford Men’s Basketball

@SWGuilfordMBB

Congrats! So happy for you!