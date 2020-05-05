Top High School running back in North Carolina chooses the Clemson Tigers:Will Shipley(Weddington HS) is headed south

I was under the impression that he would wait until the end of his senior year football season, and we would be talking in December 2020, but no, he made that announcement today, on Tuesday May 5, 2020…

He’s a great kid, with just a super work ethic, and he’s taking it all to Clemson, South Carolina, where Will Shipley will be a part of Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tiger football program…

Was hoping that Will Shipley might take his game to Raleigh, or least that he might remain in the state of North Carolina, but that is not to be, as we will see Will Shipley, on the football field for the Clemson Tigers…This kid Will Shipley is the best high school running back in the state of North Carolina, and he is among the Top 5 best running backs in the United States….Will Shipley to the Clemson Tigers….

Here it is coming in from Lagston Wertz Jr. with the Charlotte Observer, Will Shipley headed to Clemson, in 2021…

Weddington High School star running back Will Shipley has committed to play for Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney in 2021.

Shipley, who announced his college decision in a social media video Tuesday, chose the Tigers over N.C. State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Stanford. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 45 high school prospect in America and No. 3 in North Carolina. He’s the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country.

“This isn’t about me,” Shipley said on the video. “This is about the legacy that I want to leave behind. I promised myself I would do whatever it takes to achieve greatness, to make my family proud, and the journey has just begun.”

(Check out the Video, when you Click On Below.)

