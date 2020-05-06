Bryce Causey(Southwest Guilford HS) will play College Basketball for the Columbia International University/CIU Rams

Here is another one of our “Senior Sendoffs” and this time the focus is on Bryce Causey, from Southwest Guilford High School…

I’m not sure I have ever seen one kid do more in one year, than Bryce Causey did this past season for the Southwest Guilford Cowboys…It was like he wasn’t even there the year before, but that doesn’t matter all that much, because this past season, Bryce Causey was an impact player, for the Southwest Guilford High School boys basketball team…

The kid/guy could run the court, and he was one of the best three-point shooters we had in the county….Bryce Causey made SWG a force in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference this past season…He joined Miles Taylor and Jeremy Mull, to help make the SWG Cowboys a tough team to take down, whether it be at “The Ranch”(SWG’s home court), or on the road…

Bryce Causey could spot up and nail that three from the right or the left side of the court, and there was no doubt that Bryce Causey was a go-to man for the Cowboys late in the game, when the ballgame was on the line…And why would the SWG Cowboys look to Causey, ’cause Causey could hit the shot…He could give you the game-winner, the buzzer-beater, the shot to close out the half…

Solid young man now headed to Columbia International University, in Columbia, South Carolina, where he will suit up for the CIU Rams….Miles Taylor set to join the University of Lynchburg Hornets, up there in Lynchburg, Virginia…And there where Reggie Davis, from Northwest Guilford High School, still has a year or two left on the basketball court with the Hornets….SWG and NWG joining forces, when Miles Taylor and Reggie Davis hit the court together…

Here is the official word on Bryce Causey to CIU from Twitter, plus a little further down, we have the inside info on Columbia International University…..

Columbia International University, in Columbia, South Carolina….

Former names

Columbia Bible School

Columbia Bible College

Motto To know Him and to make Him known.

Type Private

Established 1923

Affiliation Multidenominational Christian

President Dr. Mark A. Smith

Students 1,250

Undergraduates 620

Postgraduates 630

Location Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Campus Suburban, 400 acres

Colors Blue and Gold

Mascot Rams

When Columbia International University was founded in 1923, intercollegiate athletics was not a high priority. After all, the graduating class only had seven students.

But about 90 years later, a vision for how athletics could become an important part of CIU’s mission began to develop.

In 2010, Kim Abbott was hired as CIU’s first athletics director, charged with creating intercollegiate athletics from scratch. But Abbott had the right experience. She came to CIU from the University of South Carolina-Beaufort where she also guided that school’s entry into intercollegiate athletics and served as AD for five years.

By 2012, CIU played its first men’s soccer match, and men and women were running cross country. Today, CIU also offers women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s cross country/ track and field and volleyball.

Kim Abbott stepped down as Athletic Director and James Whitaker took over the position from her. Since the beginning the teams have changed, but one thing has stayed the same and that is using sports as a ministry tool to spread the gospel. Our teams have achieved success and have seen student-athletes named scholar-athletes, all-region, as well as all-american. CIU is excited to continue to develop athletics and build on our mission of using sports and we hope that you join with us!