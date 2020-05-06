Busy Day for Northwest Guilford’s Xavier Simmons:Off season sizzling for Simmons, as the Rising Viking Junior grabs Three College Football Offers

Xavier Simmons, from Northwest Guilford High School, is currently a sophomore for the Vikings, and that would put him in the NWG Class of 2022, and this rising NWG junior, has been receiving quite a bit of college interest in the past week…

Simmons is listed at 6’3/210 and plays Middle Linebacker….The kid is big, the kid is quick and the kid can move…

It was a busy day for the Xman/Xavier Simmons, as he collected three(3) major DI offers in one day….Offers for Xavier coming in today/Wednesday from North Carolina, East Carolina and Virginia Tech…Hearing from the Tar Heels, the Pirates and the Hokies all in the same day, and you can see what they had to say from Twitter, when you look out below…..

Xavier Simmons on the move, and where will he land next???

Xavier Simmons

@Xmansimmons

Blessed to receive an offer from UNC Chapel Hill!!

@CoachMackBrown

Xavier Simmons

@Xmansimmons

Blessed to receive an offer from Virginia Tech University!!

@CoachFuente

Xavier Simmons

@Xmansimmons

Blessed to receive an offer from East Carolina University!!

@ECUCoachHouston