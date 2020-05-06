Busy Day for Northwest Guilford’s Xavier Simmons:Off season sizzling for Simmons, as the Rising Viking Junior grabs Three College Football Offers
Xavier Simmons, from Northwest Guilford High School, is currently a sophomore for the Vikings, and that would put him in the NWG Class of 2022, and this rising NWG junior, has been receiving quite a bit of college interest in the past week…
Simmons is listed at 6’3/210 and plays Middle Linebacker….The kid is big, the kid is quick and the kid can move…
It was a busy day for the Xman/Xavier Simmons, as he collected three(3) major DI offers in one day….Offers for Xavier coming in today/Wednesday from North Carolina, East Carolina and Virginia Tech…Hearing from the Tar Heels, the Pirates and the Hokies all in the same day, and you can see what they had to say from Twitter, when you look out below…..
Xavier Simmons on the move, and where will he land next???
Xavier Simmons
@Xmansimmons
Blessed to receive an offer from UNC Chapel Hill!!
@CoachMackBrown
Xavier Simmons
@Xmansimmons
Blessed to receive an offer from Virginia Tech University!!
@CoachFuente
Xavier Simmons
@Xmansimmons
Blessed to receive an offer from East Carolina University!!
@ECUCoachHouston
Andy Durham said,
Dropping this comment in from a previous post, in case some readers may have missed it…
Yes, I saw that on Twitter and got him(Xavier Simmons) posted at the top of the home page for Wednesday…
Northwest starting to look like East Forsyth…Seems like the EF Eagles have those college scouts and recruiters hopping into Kernersville and now we see those recruiters have found their way over to Summerfield, and that’s a good thing…
With two high school seasons remaining, Xavier Simmons should see many more college scouts headed his way, and I bet pretty soon, we will be seeing recruiters from the Midwest/Middle Atlantic schools coming in here…
Watch out for the Big Ten schools like Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State and maybe even Maryland if things keep growing…
Travis Shaw, the Big Man from Grimsley HS, has seen this same kind of Rush, and it is great for our area for our local kids to be getting this type of attention…
