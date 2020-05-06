Greensboro Parks and Recreation Baseball Update:NO Spring and Summer Baseball for 2020, but Fall Ball is on the way!!!

There will be no Spring and Summer Baseball from the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, and that includes their Mustang and Bronco programs…

