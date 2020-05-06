GREENSBORO SPORTS COUNCIL DISTRIBUTES $100,000 TO 2019 HAECO INVITATIONAL SCHOOLS

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Sports Council donated $100,000, including a bonus related to the Coronavirus Pandemic, to the eight schools that participated in the 44th annual HAECO Invitational last December, the Council announced today. In addition, the Sports Council donated $10,500 in scholarships and charitable contributions from tournament proceeds. The 45th annual HAECO Invitational is set for Dec. 26, 28 and 29, 2020 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.



The Northwest Guilford High School women’s basketball team celebrates its victory in the 2019 HAECO Invitational at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. (Photo Courtesy: Bob Leverone/Greensboro Sports Council)

The $100,000 donation total averages $12,500 for each of the eight participating schools. Included in the contributions to the schools was an extra $525 per school to replace some of the revenue lost due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. In addition to the school contributions, the Council awarded four $2,000 Bill Lee Scholarships, made a $1,500 donation to Ready for School, Ready for Life in honor of outgoing tournament chair Frankie Jones and a $1,000 donation to the Corrigan Faircloth Chapter of the National Football Foundation to sponsor a scholarship.

While the charitable component was added in recent years, the HAECO Invitational mission remains raising money for its participating schools as it has been since the tournament was founded as the Little 4 Invitational in 1976. Since 2008, the HAECO Invitational has contributed $1,186,000 to its participating schools including this year’s $100,000 in contributions.

“Our surreal spring delayed the process a little, but the Greensboro Sports Council is proud to announce this year’s contributions to the schools following a great tournament last December,” Greensboro Sports Council president Marc Bush said. “The Sports Council board of directors felt strongly that we should include some extra funding this year to help our schools replace at least some of the revenue lost due to the Coronavirus. On behalf of the participating schools and the Greensboro Sports Council, we sincerely thank title partner, HAECO Americas, as well as the many companies and individuals that supported the HAECO Invitational in this important community cause.”

In last year’s HAECO Invitational, Northwest Guilford High School defeated Ragsdale High School in the women’s championship game while Greensboro Day School defeated Smith High School in the men’s championship matchup. These four schools, along with Dudley High School, Grimsley High School, Northern Guilford High School and Smith High School will return to the event in December.

The HAECO Invitational is an annual high school basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Founded in 1976 as the Little 4 Invitational, the tournament features men’s and women’s teams representing eight Guilford County high schools playing at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tournament proceeds are donated to local charities and the participating schools; the HAECO Invitational is planned and implemented by the Greensboro Sports Council. For more information, please visit www.HAECOInvitational.com and follow the event on Twitter: @HAECOinvit and www.facebook.com/HAECOInvitational.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, 3-G Sports