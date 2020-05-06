Jason Sellars(Page HS) to Averett University in Danville, Virginia for College Basketball

Jason Sellars, from Page High School, will take his college basketball game to Averett University in Danville, Virginia….

Jason Sellars was the top inside player for the Page Pirates this past season, and Sellars put up 10.1 points per game for Page, while he grabbed 7.2 rebounds a game for the Pirates…Sellars blocked 37 opponents shots on the season…Sellars shot 52% from the field, for his Pirates…

Jason Sellars(Page High School) Metro 4-A All-Conference Basketball Team for 2020…..

Evan Fancourt was the Page Pirates head basketball coach and he led the team to a (16-12) finish in 2019-2020…

Jason Sellars and Averett University, in a "Pirates Last Dance" setting…

“The Last Dance-Page Basketball” feat. All Conference Senior and Averett commit Jason Sellars. #weseeyougcs pic.twitter.com/dJRR5WE5Xf — PiratesMBB (@PiratesMBB) May 5, 2020