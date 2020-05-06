NCHSAA 2020 Scholar Athlete Team Award Winners:High Point Andrews #1 Women’s Outdoor Track and Field/HP Andrews #2 Men’s Golf/Eastern Guilford HS #2 Men’s Swimming and Diving/Weddington Big Overall Winner

NCHSAA recognizes top teams in “Click It or Ticket” Scholar Athlete Team Competition

CHAPEL HILL —The NCHSAA Scholar Athlete Program is sponsored by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s “Click It or Ticket” initiative and provides certificates of recognition to individual students as well as teams that meet the qualification standards. For individuals to qualify, they must have a 3.5 weighted GPA or higher during the semester under consideration, and for a team to qualify for recognition they must have a combined unweighted GPA of 3.1 or higher during their semester of competition.

The Scholar Athlete Program is the associations largest voluntary program. This year the NCHSAA awarded over 20,000 certificates for the and recognized 890 qualifying teams across the state.

The NCHSAA will present a plaque and a cash award to the top team in each sport, based on unweighted team GPA. The Association also provides a cash award to second and third place teams. The cash awards are $250 for a first-place finishing team, $150 for second and $100 for third.

Below are the top three teams in each sport for this award season (Spring 2019 and Fall/Winter 2019-2020):

Men’s Basketball

1) South Point – 3.705

2) Weddington – 3.645

3) Southwestern Randolph – 3.63

Women’s Basketball

1) Carson – 3.857

2) Ashe County – 3.833

3) Weddington – 3.787

Cheerleading

1) North Davidson – 3.795

2) West Lincoln – 3.73

3) Weddington – 3.706

Men’s Cross Country

1) North Davidson – 3.84

2) Crest – 3.8

3) Gray’s Creek – 3.75

Women’s Cross Country

1) Starmount – 3.95

2) Eastern Alamance – 3.932

3) Union Academy – 3.93

Football

1) Weddington – 3.555

2) Cardinal Gibbons – 3.5

3) West Lincoln – 3.31

Men’s Golf

1) West Wilkes – 3.95

***********2) T.W. Andrews – 3.73**********

3) Starmount – 3.697

Women’s Golf

1) Southwestern Randolph – 3.93

2) Cleveland – 3.91

3) North Davidson – 3.875

Men’s Indoor Track

1) Carrboro – 3.68

2) Weddington – 3.625

3) Chapel Hill – 3.487

Women’s Indoor Track

1) Central Academy – 3.821

2) Weddington – 3.804

3) Northern Nash – 3.754

Men’s Lacrosse

1) Weddington – 3.514

2) Carrboro – 3.492

3) Cardinal Gibbons – 3.488

Women’s Lacrosse

1) Weddington – 3.774

2) Carrboro – 3.771

3) North Davidson – 3.686

Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

1) NC Sch. of Science & Math – 3.713

2) Weddington – 3.649

3) Research Triangle – 3.63

Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

**********1) T.W. Andrews – 3.82**********

2) Weddington – 3.815

3) Cardinal Gibbons – 3.797

Men’s Soccer

1) Carrboro – 3.636

2) Weddington – 3.63

3) Hoggard – 3.55

Women’s Soccer

1) Union Pines – 3.92

2) Crest – 3.89

3) A.C. Reynolds – 3.88

Softball

1) Crest – 3.91

2) Carson – 3.854

3) Roxboro Community – 3.802

Men’s Swimming & Diving

1) R.J. Reynolds – 3.831

**********2) Eastern Guilford – 3.793**********

3) Union Academy – 3.754

Women’s Swimming & Diving

1) Triangle Math & Science – 4.0

2) North Davidson – 3.975

3) South Point – 3.89

Men’s Tennis

1) Union Pines – 3.75

2) Weddington – 3.7338

3) Central Academy – 3.725

Women’s Tennis

1) Central Academy – 3.95

2) South Point – 3.91

3) Weddington – 3.898

Volleyball

1) Triangle Math & Science – 3.91

2) Union Pines – 3.86

3) Piedmont Community – 3.85

Wrestling

1) Weddington – 3.674

2) Broughton – 3.45

3) Shelby – 3.44

Courtesy of James Alverson with NCHSAA Media