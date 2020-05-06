NCHSAA 2020 Scholar Athlete Team Award Winners:High Point Andrews #1 Women’s Outdoor Track and Field/HP Andrews #2 Men’s Golf/Eastern Guilford HS #2 Men’s Swimming and Diving/Weddington Big Overall Winner
NCHSAA recognizes top teams in “Click It or Ticket” Scholar Athlete Team Competition
CHAPEL HILL —The NCHSAA Scholar Athlete Program is sponsored by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s “Click It or Ticket” initiative and provides certificates of recognition to individual students as well as teams that meet the qualification standards. For individuals to qualify, they must have a 3.5 weighted GPA or higher during the semester under consideration, and for a team to qualify for recognition they must have a combined unweighted GPA of 3.1 or higher during their semester of competition.
The Scholar Athlete Program is the associations largest voluntary program. This year the NCHSAA awarded over 20,000 certificates for the and recognized 890 qualifying teams across the state.
The NCHSAA will present a plaque and a cash award to the top team in each sport, based on unweighted team GPA. The Association also provides a cash award to second and third place teams. The cash awards are $250 for a first-place finishing team, $150 for second and $100 for third.
Below are the top three teams in each sport for this award season (Spring 2019 and Fall/Winter 2019-2020):
Men’s Basketball
1) South Point – 3.705
2) Weddington – 3.645
3) Southwestern Randolph – 3.63
Women’s Basketball
1) Carson – 3.857
2) Ashe County – 3.833
3) Weddington – 3.787
Cheerleading
1) North Davidson – 3.795
2) West Lincoln – 3.73
3) Weddington – 3.706
Men’s Cross Country
1) North Davidson – 3.84
2) Crest – 3.8
3) Gray’s Creek – 3.75
Women’s Cross Country
1) Starmount – 3.95
2) Eastern Alamance – 3.932
3) Union Academy – 3.93
Football
1) Weddington – 3.555
2) Cardinal Gibbons – 3.5
3) West Lincoln – 3.31
Men’s Golf
1) West Wilkes – 3.95
***********2) T.W. Andrews – 3.73**********
3) Starmount – 3.697
Women’s Golf
1) Southwestern Randolph – 3.93
2) Cleveland – 3.91
3) North Davidson – 3.875
Men’s Indoor Track
1) Carrboro – 3.68
2) Weddington – 3.625
3) Chapel Hill – 3.487
Women’s Indoor Track
1) Central Academy – 3.821
2) Weddington – 3.804
3) Northern Nash – 3.754
Men’s Lacrosse
1) Weddington – 3.514
2) Carrboro – 3.492
3) Cardinal Gibbons – 3.488
Women’s Lacrosse
1) Weddington – 3.774
2) Carrboro – 3.771
3) North Davidson – 3.686
Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
1) NC Sch. of Science & Math – 3.713
2) Weddington – 3.649
3) Research Triangle – 3.63
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
**********1) T.W. Andrews – 3.82**********
2) Weddington – 3.815
3) Cardinal Gibbons – 3.797
Men’s Soccer
1) Carrboro – 3.636
2) Weddington – 3.63
3) Hoggard – 3.55
Women’s Soccer
1) Union Pines – 3.92
2) Crest – 3.89
3) A.C. Reynolds – 3.88
Softball
1) Crest – 3.91
2) Carson – 3.854
3) Roxboro Community – 3.802
Men’s Swimming & Diving
1) R.J. Reynolds – 3.831
**********2) Eastern Guilford – 3.793**********
3) Union Academy – 3.754
Women’s Swimming & Diving
1) Triangle Math & Science – 4.0
2) North Davidson – 3.975
3) South Point – 3.89
Men’s Tennis
1) Union Pines – 3.75
2) Weddington – 3.7338
3) Central Academy – 3.725
Women’s Tennis
1) Central Academy – 3.95
2) South Point – 3.91
3) Weddington – 3.898
Volleyball
1) Triangle Math & Science – 3.91
2) Union Pines – 3.86
3) Piedmont Community – 3.85
Wrestling
1) Weddington – 3.674
2) Broughton – 3.45
3) Shelby – 3.44
Courtesy of James Alverson with NCHSAA Media
