Northeast Guilford Rams name Mark Raynor as their new Head Football Coach**********

Amid all the uncertainty surrounding high school football next fall due to the coronavirus, one thing IS for sure. A month after the position became vacant, Northeast Guilford High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Mark Raynor as the new head football coach and head men’s track coach.

Coach Raynor inherits a program that won ten games a year ago and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.

He said, “I’m looking forward to continuing to build on the football program that has already been established at Northeast. My goals this year are to win football games and to build a positive relationship between the Northeast football program and the surrounding community. I will develop relationships with the coaching staff and players that will become a legacy at Northeast Guilford High School.”

Coach Raynor’s most recent experience is at Southern Guilford High School, where he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers’ coach. Raynor was the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern, before moving to the defensive side of the ball in 2018.

Before his stint at Southern Guilford, Raynor worked on the offensive staff at Western Guilford High School (2012-2015) and Page High School (2009-2011).

Athletic director Cheri Sharp is enthusiastic about the Rams’ new coach. “We are excited to welcome Coach Raynor into the Northeast Family. He is bringing with him the desire to develop young men that will give not only thrive on the football field but also, in the community and classroom.”