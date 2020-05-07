High School Football for a Saturday Night and this one might be worth attending/watching:September 5 with Myers Park vs. South Pointe, at Bank of America Stadium(Drake Maye QB for MP)

**********This will be the first high school football game ever, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C.**********

High School Football for a Saturday Night, and this one might be worth attending/watching:September 5th with the Myers Park Mustangs vs. the South Pointe(S.C.) Stallions at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina….

Myers Park(12-1) in 2019 and South Pointe, from Rock Hill, South Carolina was (10-1) in 2019, and these two state-border powerhouses, one from North Carolina, and the other one from South Carolina, will meet on the football field at the Carolina Panthers’ stadium/Bank of America Stadium, on Saturday September 5, at 7pm….

In this historic high school football game, Drake Maye will lead his Myers Park Mustangs into BOA/Carolina Panthers’ stadium and why all of the hype about young Drake Maye, the MP Mustangs’ quarterback???

Last season in 2019 Maye threw for 3,512 yards in 13 games for his Mustangs and that had him going 210-290 passing, with 50 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions…Maye was throwing for 270 yards per game for Myers Park and his passing completion percentage was coming in at 72.4%….50 TD’s, just two interceptions and throwing for a 72.4 completion percentage???

Those numbers above for Maye are way off the charts, but they should make Maye fun to follow again in 2020….Drake Maye is the brother of Luke Maye who played college basketball at North Carolina and Drake Maye is the son of Mark Maye, who played quarterback at North Carolina…Drake Maye is committed to North Carolina for the Fall of 2021…

This will be a Big-Time high school football game, in a Big-Time venue/setting at Bank of America Stadium…..